Jessie J reveals she’s been rushed to hospital with an infection

British singer Jessie J revealed on Sunday that she has been hospitalised for an infection, weeks after her breast cancer surgery.

The ‘Bang Bang’ hitmaker took to her Instagram Stories to share photos, showing her lying in a hospital bed.

“How I spent the last 24 hours,” Jessie J wrote in the caption of a photo showing an IV in her arm.

“6 weeks post surgery and I was back in the same ward I was after my surgery. Not expected or planned,” she wrote.

Her hospitalisation came just six weeks after she had a mastectomy and breast reconstruction surgery.

“I had and still have symptoms that pointed towards a blood clot on the lung. IT IS NOT A BLOOD BLOT THANK GOD,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

Jessie J continued, “They ran a lot of tests, which ended up showing I have an infection (still trying to figure out what) and a little fluid on my lungs. Finding it hard to breathe in, but I discharged myself last night (I hate being in hospital) and will continue the investigation as an outpatient.”

In another post, the British singer termed the day of her surgery as the hardest part of her cancer journey.

“The true hard journey of this whole thing physically was the day I went into surgery. The recovery physically is far from quick or easy, and mentally it’s been the most challenging time for me. Especially as a Mum with a toddler and being unable to be the mother I usually am,” she wrote.

Following her surgery in June, Jessie J revealed that her cancer was “all gone.”

Despite winning her battle against cancer, the British singer termed the ongoing year ‘frustrating’ as she had to change her career plans.

“But it’s life, I know that. And don’t get me wrong getting the all clear was and is incredible. But that result didn’t speed up or make the recovery from the surgery any easier physically,” she wrote.