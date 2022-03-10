VIRAL: Jethalal’s hilarious comeback to Ashneer Grover’s ‘Doglapan’

A video doing rounds on social media sees Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal hit back at Ashneer Grover of ‘Shark Tank India’ in the most hilarious way possible.

It is a no-brainer that the Indian adaptation of the popular business reality show, ‘Shark Tank India’ has been getting all the hype and a half ever since its premiere in December last year. The show sees seven co-founders of successful Indian start-ups as ‘Sharks’ – the potential investors who listen to the business pitches from budding entrepreneurs to decide if eventually investment should be made or not.

Recently, an edited video emerged across social media platforms which sees Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal from popular sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma’ appearing as a contestant on the investment show to pitch about his famed ‘Gada electronics’, and had a most rib-tickling response to Ashneer Grover – founder of an Indian Fintech company BharatPe – for his viral ‘doglapan‘ remark.

The clip which opens with one of the judges giving him warm welcome on the show sees his pitch for Gada Electronics claiming the sales to be in millions. When further questioned on the lack of marketing for the business, the businessman dismissed the idea and believed it is important to think before spending.

However, what had us in splits was when Jethalal was called upon with his famous remark by Grover, “Yeh sab doglapan hai, Main sab doglaplan utarta hoon baad mein” (This is all hypocrisy, I’ll deal with it later), Jethalal hits back saying “Baad mein aana” (Come later).

Well, whoever has edited this hysterical video has definitely done a fab job and deserves all awards for the job.

