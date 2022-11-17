Video: PAF performs air-to-air refuelling during JF-17 aircraft deployment at BIAS 2022

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) performed air-to-air refuelling during the deployment of JF-17 Thunder aircraft at the Bahrain International Air Show (BIAS) 2022.

Although Pakistan Air Force has been successfully conducting inland air-to-air refuelling during operational missions and exercises, however, the capability was further consolidated by conducting air-to-air refuelling on international waters through PAF’s own tanker aircraft during a long-haul ferry mission.

Pakistan Air Force deployed three of its JF-17 fighter jets at BIAS 2022 with the in-flight support of its mighty IL-78 tanker aircraft.

During the non-stop flight of jets from an Operational Air Base to Bahrain and on their way back to the country, inflight refuelling was carried out by Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder aircraft achieving yet another milestone which marks a significant step towards the impregnable aerial defence of the motherland.

This indigenous and important achievement depicts the thorough professionalism and sound technical training of PAF personnel.

Where PAF’s JF-17 Thunder remained the star attraction of Bahrain International Air Show, this epoch-making event of mid-air refuelling over international waters has enhanced the capability, capacity and lethality of PAF’s fighter fleet in addition to augmenting the overall combat effectiveness and efficiency of Pakistan Air Force.

