MoUs signed for JF-17 procurement at Dubai Airshow: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder has become a major attraction at the Dubai Airshow, where a PAF contingent is currently participating, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to the military’s media wing, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M), HJ, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, held a series of high-level engagements with Air Chiefs from friendly countries on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025.

During the visit, Chief of the Air Staff also held comprehensive discussions with Lieutenant General Pilot Ibrahim Nasser Al-Alawi, Undersecretary of Defence UAE, and Major General Rashid Mohammed Al-Shamsi, Commander UAE Air Force & Air Defence.

The discussions centred on strengthening cooperation in advanced training, fostering collaboration in emerging aerospace technologies and enhancing the mechanisms for effective operational coordination. The UAE military leadership lauded Pakistan Air Force’s modernization initiatives and growing indigenous capabilities with a shared resolve to further strengthen military engagement through joint exercises, professional exchanges and forward-looking partnerships.

Pakistan Air Force contingent has arrived in the United Arab Emirates to participate in the Dubai Airshow 2025. The contingent features advanced JF-17 Thunder Block-III and the renowned Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, reflecting Pakistan’s growing expertise in indigenous military aviation.

During the event, the JF-17 Thunder Block-III emerged as a major focal point, drawing significant attention from defence analysts, aviation specialists and visitors. Its cutting-edge technology, strong combat capabilities and proven operational performance in Marka-e-Haq reinforced its reputation as a highly capable and cost-effective multirole fighter.

Demonstrating increasing international confidence in Pakistan’s aviation industry, several countries expressed interest in acquiring the JF-17 Thunder. In a noteworthy development, an MoU was signed with a friendly country for the procurement of the JF-17 Thunder, marking another significant milestone in Pakistan’s expanding defence and industrial partnerships.