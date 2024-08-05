Jhal Magsi: Floodwater swept away protective dyke

JHAL MAGSI: Floodwater from Mola River swept away Gandawah protective dyke, ARY News reported on Monday.

The flood flow from the river presently passing through Gadawah Saghri bridge. The flood flow could cause breach at Saghri link bridge as no precautionary measures taken to strengthen the bridge to face the raging floodwater.

Floodwater has developed breach at protective dyke of Ganglani Wah and it is apprehended that the flood flow will enter in Fatehpur shrine.

The flooding has disrupted the land link of union council Patri, Khari and other areas in Jhal Magis district with cities.

Flash floods also blocked Notal Gandawah and M-8 roads.

Heavy monsoon rains lashed various areas of Balochistan, creating a flood-like situation in different regions, as flash floods continued to wreak havoc, disrupting traffic on highways and roads connecting the province to other parts of the country.

The main rivers, including Nai Gaj, Bolan, Lehri, and Mola, were swollen with high floodwaters as their catchment areas, received continuous heavy rainfall.

Rivers Lehri and Mula receiving heavy floodwaters from their catchment areas.

In Jhal Magsi district, many villages were impacted, and the area’s connection to Gandawah was severed. Furthermore, several houses in Jhal Magsi were inundated by floodwater, forcing residents to flee for shelter.