JI announces countrywide protest against power bills, load shedding

LAHORE: JI leader Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has announced a countrywide protest tomorrow against power load shedding and heavy electricity bills, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami addressing a press conference called Pakistan’s Year 2024-25 budget an utterly anti-people budget.

“They are not sending electricity bills, but these are bombs landing at the homes of power consumers,” JI leader said.

“It is the first protest of the movement against electricity bills and load shedding, and it will be continued till approval of demands,” he said.

Hafiz Naeem said that the root cause of the power load shedding has been the government’s policy under which the country paying 2800 billion rupees for that electricity, which is even not being generated.

“They are now talking about imposing tax on solar systems,” Hafiz Naeem said.

He said, the government has this time announced an anti-people budget in its true sense.