JI announces to hold protest sit-ins from Feb 06

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami has announced to stage protest sit-ins against government from February 06, ARY News reported on Thursday.

JI chief Sirajul Haq has said that the protest campaign of 101 sit-ins will begin from the first protest in Gujrat.

He demanded an action against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government from the election commission over violation of the election laws. JI leader held the provincial chief minister responsible for the breach of the electoral rules.

“The people of KP vehemently hate the PTI government,” JI Ameer claimed. “The PTI will be defeated in KP province in the next phase of local government elections,” Jamaat leader said. “The people have shown mirror to the party in the first phase of the election,” he said.

Sirajul Haq commenting on the JI’s agreement with the government of Sindh over the local government law, hoped that the province’s government will fulfill its promise.

He also demanded that the promise made with the people of Gwadar should be implemented.

