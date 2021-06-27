JI announces to launch protest movement from July 2

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq on Sunday announced to launch a campaign against rising inflation and unemployment in the country, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in Lahore, Sirajul Haq said that youths, under the campaign, will stage an “Unemployment March” in Islamabad on 2nd of July.

He maintained that JI will observe a “protest day” across the country on 4th of July against what he said anti-people policies adopted by the government.

Talking about election reforms, he demanded of the government to take all the political parties on board over the matter.

Read More: SHEHBAZ SHARIF SLAMS GOVT OVER ‘RISING INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT’

Earlier on June 15, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif had lashed out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government over what he said rising inflation and unemployment in the country.

Addressing the National Assembly session, Shehbaz Sharif had said that unemployment rate rose to 16 per cent and inflation was touching the highest level in the country.

Talking about the promise made by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PML-N president had said that the entire nation was still waiting for the 10 million jobs. He had maintained that over 5 million people had lost their jobs during the past three years.