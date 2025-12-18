JI announces protest sit-ins in Karachi from tomorrow

KARACHI: Jamaat Islami on Thursday announced protest sit-ins at 13 points in Karachi to press against dumper incidents, e-challans and other city issues.

Secretary JI Taufeequddin Siddiqui has stated that protest sit-ins will begin from Friday evening at 4:00PM.

Protests will be held at key thoroughfares of the city including Star Gate Shahrah-e-Faisal, M.A. Jinnah Road, University Road, Dawood Chowrangi Korangi Crossing, Noorani Kabab House Chowrangi, Tibet Centre, Mosmiyat, Power House Chowrangi, Hub River Road, Paracha Chowk Shershah, Dolmen Mall Hyderi, North Nazimabad, Liaquatabad 10, Sohrab Goth and Orangi Town number 5.

JI official said that the party holding sit-ins against dumpers and tankers accidents, plunder in the name of e-challan. He said increasing deaths in the city by heavy traffic is unacceptable.

“We are protesting against the government’s callous attitude and devastated infrastructure of the city,” he Added.