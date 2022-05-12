JI announces protests against power cuts, water shortage in Karachi

Karachi: Jamat-e-Islami (JI) on Thursday, announced to launch protests against the increasing load-shedding and water shortage in Karachi, ARY News reported.

JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman announced the protests in a press talk in Karachi on Thursday. Karachi is facing a severe power shortage which is troubling people from every walk of life, he said.

The JI Karachi Chief announced protests against the power and water shortage in the city at over 100 spots in the city on May 13. Hafiz gave an ultimatum of 48 hours to the government to resolve the issues otherwise JI would stage a protest outside Karachi Electric (KE) head office.

He said that the citizens of Karachi are already facing severe water shortage and now they have been hit with power shortage too.

He said that the Federal Energy Minister claims that there is no load-shedding in Pakistan, does not he consider Karachi a part of Pakistan? The JI leader said that the privatization of KE has worsened its performance, how is KE spending Rs66,441 million on maintenance? KE’s profit has increased by 220% but load-shedding is on a rise, he pointed out.

Hafiz Naeem said that KE is postponing the inauguration of the Bin Qasim power plant since 2018 but is not making it operational. Karachi is under a heat wave and severe heat but KE has inflicted 12 to 14 hours of unannounced load-shedding on the city. Areas deemed exempt from power cuts are also facing load-shedding, he added.

