Sunday, April 28, 2024
JI announces protests demonstrations across Punjab in support of farmers

LAHORE: The Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, announced protest demonstrations across Punjab, aimed to advocate the approval of farmers’ demands, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Secretary General of JI, Ameerul Azim, announced that the sit-in protests will take place on Tuesday, April 30, on major roads across the province.

In a statement, the secretary general of JI attributed the escalating wheat crisis to the government’s misguided policies.

He criticized the provincial government for disregarding the plight of farmers and highlighted the withdrawal of subsidies on essential agricultural products, a move influenced by pressure from the IMF.

Consequently, farmers find themselves unable to sell their wheat at the government’s support price, with middlemen exploiting the situation to their advantage.

He also condemned the opportunistic behavior of certain groups, who exploit shortages or surpluses of basic necessities for personal gain.

He reiterated JI’s steadfast support for farmers, promising solidarity during these challenging times.

