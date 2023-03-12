JI chief announces ‘Huqooq Balochistan Tehreek’

QUETTA: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Amir Sirajul Haq has announced ‘Huqooq Balochistan Tehreek’ (Balochistan Rights Movement), castigating the provincial government for ‘unjust’ with citizens, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a statement, the JI chief lambasted the provincial government for ‘oppressing the people’, saying that the rulers should implement the agreement – announced in connection with Gwadar rights.

Sirajul Haq noted that attempts were made to sabotage the movement of Gwadar citizens after their sit-in, which lasted for two months.

“The rulers were trying to conquer their own people”, he said, asking the whereabouts of foreign aid worth Rs70 billion announced for the flood victims.

Read More: Gwadar: Haq Do Tehreek leader Hidayat-ur-Rehman arrested

It is pertinent to mention here that Gwadar citizens in 2022 staged protest and demanded a reduction in the number of check posts, easier border trade, and a total end to deep-sea fish trawling in the sea next to Gwadar.

Comments