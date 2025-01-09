web analytics
JI chief announces protest over lack of relief in power tariff

LAHORE: Public representatives making mind-boggling hike in their remunerations while there is no relief in power tariffs, Jamaat Islami chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said here on Thursday.

Talking to media JI Ameer announced countrywide protest from January 17.

He said the government officials announcing for last six months to bring tariffs of electricity down, but nothing happened so far.

Hafiz Naeem said that the economic conditions in the country becoming from bad to worse. “The prime minister gives ‘good news’ that the stocks’ Index has improved,” JI leader said.

He said the prime minister should inform the country why the prices of commodities are not going down? “Why the US dollar’s price is not being decreased”, he questioned.

“The parliamentarians made hike in their salaries, their lavish spendings are increasing, administrative expenses have been enhanced by 23 percent,” JI leader said.

He said expensive and luxury vehicles being purchased for officials but there is no decrease in power tariffs. “They are promising cheaper electricity since last six months but have failed to take decision on power tariff till now,” he added.

