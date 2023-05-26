JI chief calls for immediate elections across Pakistan

LAHORE: Jamat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq has demanded ‘immediate and transparent elections’ across Pakistan, saying that polls were the only solution to country’s prevailing issues, ARY News reported on Friday.

Talking to journalists in Lahore, the JI chief lambasted the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for their ‘failed politics’, saying that these people cannot fix the country.

“Immediate elections were the only way out of the prevailing crises in the country,” Sirajul Haq said, regretting that the country was indebt despite having so ‘many resources’.

JI chief also asked the incumbent government to end ‘interest-based system’ in the upcoming budget.

Earlier in May, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif ruled out the impression of delaying elections, saying that the ongoing law and order situation will normalise in a few days and the polls will be held on time.

“Elections in Pakistan will be held in October,” Khawaja Asif said in his interview with Al-Jazeera.