JI chief demands judicial inquiry of PMO audio leaks

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq has demanded to launch a judicial inquiry of Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) audio leaks, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The JI chief Sirajul Haq said in a statement that back-to-back audio leaks were creating confusion amongst the masses that the national politics are running on the basis of conspiracy.

He said that Islamabad turned into a circus and the current rulers were damaging the reputation of the country globally through their actions. He added that the accused in corruption cases should not be allowed to assume public offices.

Sirajul Haq said that the rulers are responsible for the deteriorated economic, political and social situations of the country. He criticised that the rulers have made the country scapegoat for their interests instead of transforming it into an Islamic state.

NSC greenlights probe

The National Security Committee (NSC) approved the constitution of a high-powered committee led by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to probe the audio leaks featuring candid conversations between key government figures.

The decision was taken in the NSC session chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Shari. The meeting was attended by ministers for defence, energy, information and broadcasting, interior, finance, human rights, planning, development and special initiatives, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, services chiefs, national security adviser and senior officers.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the meeting also decided to prepare a “Legal Framework” about cyber-security and directed the Ministry of Law and Justice to prepare a legal framework.

Furthermore, the participants agreed to review the security, safety and security of government communications keeping in mind the current changing environment of modern technology and cyberspace to “ensure security and security systems are not breached”.

The development comes after several audio recordings from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) featuring candid conversations between key government figures surfaced on social media.

