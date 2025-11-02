JI Chief Hafiz Naeem slams e-challan as PPP's 'business,' vows legal action

KARACHI: The Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman, stated on Saturday that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has initiated a “business” under the guise of the e-challan system. He announced that he would contact the Chief Minister (CM) Sindh to demand an end to the newly introduced system.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony of the Hyderi Model Market in North Nazimabad, Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman said that JI would approach both the court and the people against the e-challan.

The JI Chief urged the PPP government to end its “dramas” against the city.

Naeem criticized the PPP for failing to provide any transport system to Karachi, while simultaneously allowing the city to be ruined by dug-up roads.

He alleged that robbers, whether from the ‘kacha’ (riverine areas) or ‘paka’ (urban areas), were joining hands to loot the city altogether.

He accused the PPP of turning Karachi into a “heap of dirt,” but expressed his optimism that, with the grace of God, Karachi “will become beautiful again.”

He complained that the JI local government representatives were actively working across the city despite having been deprived of their powers for at least 1.5 years.

He added that almost all the funds they receive are spent on the salaries of the local bodies staff, noting that the JI chairmen and councillors have conducted a lot of work in their respective towns using their own resources.

He further stated that JI’s objective is to create job opportunities and ensure ample facilities are available for the youth.

The JI Chief said that Karachi accounts for a whopping 64 per cent of the country’s exports, and added that the people have rejected both the PPP and the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

On the occasion, the JI Karachi Chief, Munam Zafar Khan, said that the worries of the “occupied” Mayor would further rise as his party’s town chairmen were constructing model areas, markets, and schools.

He said that the Mayor would be further disturbed by the Sindh High Court’s verdict against the illegal occupation of parks. He added that the Mayor was prepared to “fill his own pocket” in the name of a public-private partnership.

Munam Zafar said that the JI representatives were working beyond their means.

He highlighted that Karachi contributed a staggering Rs 3,256 billion to the national exchequer, adding that JI representatives also fight for people’s cases in the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).