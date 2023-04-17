JI chief Sirajul Haq advises govt to hold elections

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Sirajul Haq advised the government to step back from their red line and hold elections as it is the only way to bring political stability to Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking to the ARY News programme “Off the Record,” Sirajul Haq said the 90 days time has already passed and according to the constitution the government must hold an election.

“As a stakeholder, Jamaat-e-Islami wants to participate in the elections,” Sirajul Haq said.

Sirajul Haq said that the politicians and ruling government must follow the constitution, adding that the clashes with the institutions will never be beneficial for anyone.

He said that as a citizen and party responsible, he is making efforts, and three institutions must remain impartial; otherwise, it will be difficult to save democracy and politics.

The JI chief said that decisions related to the fate of the nation cannot be taken behind closed doors. He added that JI wants peaceful elections as the country belongs to the whole nation but not to a single political party.

