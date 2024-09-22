JI chief urges education reform in Pakistan

KARACHI: Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, has criticized the commercialization of education, revealing that over 27.5 million children in Pakistan are out of school, ARY News reported on Sunday.

He emphasized that education has been reduced to a business, depriving 90 percent of the population of access to quality learning.

Moreover, only 2.5 million students have the opportunity to pursue education after completing their intermediate studies.

Addressing the broader crisis in education, Hafiz Naeem called for urgent reforms, stressing the need to provide skills-based learning opportunities for the nation’s youth.

He lamented the lack of educational infrastructure, with fewer than 3 million children having access to essential skill development programs.

Hafiz Naeem highlighted the ongoing Palestinian struggle, condemning Israel for the martyrdom of over 42,000 Palestinians.

He pointed out that even within Israel, protests are being held against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies.

He urged people globally to boycott products that support Israel, emphasizing growing opposition to the Israeli regime.