JI decides to hold sit-in against soaring inflation

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has decided to hold a sit-in against the inflated electricity bills and soaring inflation, ARY News reported.

As per details, the sit-in will be part of the JI protests against the increasing electricity bills.

The JI committee meeting was headed by the secretary general Ameerul Azeem. The meeting finalized schedule of ongoing protests against inflation.

JI chief Sirajul Haq has summoned the senior leadership meeting tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. and will announce the schedule of a sit-in in a press conference.

On August 31, Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar said that the government has decided to announce relief on electricity in the next 48 hours.

He said this issue has become longstanding as a result of unfavorable contracts with IPPs during the ’90s, inefficient bill recovery process and bad transmission lines.

The prime minister regretted that for many decades we remained unable to plan an increase in hydel production and the increased dependency on imported fuel for power generation multiplied the electricity cost.

The inflated power bills triggered country-wide protests from Karachi to Khyber and protests in some parts of the country are turning violent.

The protesting masses have been demanding that the government should end the provision of free electricity to the notables and provide them relief as the bills they have been receiving are more than their salaries.