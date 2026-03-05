JI delegation meets PM Shehbaz, receives in-camera briefing on regional situation

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) led by its chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday to discuss the evolving regional situation.

During the meeting, the Jamaat-e-Islami chief was given an in-camera briefing on the current situation in Afghanistan, Iran, and the Middle East and the Gulf region.

The delegation was also taken into confidence regarding Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts and initiatives in response to the regional developments.

Officials further briefed the delegation on steps taken by Pakistani embassies in Iran and Gulf countries to facilitate Pakistani nationals amid the evolving situation.

The JI delegation included Liaqat Baloch, Mian Muhammad Aslam, and Asif Luqman Qazi.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Azam Nazeer Tarar, Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry.

Earlier, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman urged the government to withdraw from what he termed the “so-called Board of Peace (BoP),” saying that US President Donald Trump would be remembered in history as a war criminal.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Naeem said that the United States and Israel had initiated war against Iran and were committing human rights violations globally. He said that Iran was “being punished” for supporting Gaza in its struggle against Israel.

The JI chief said that 165 school girls were killed at the start of the conflict and described the actions of the US and Israel as those of “war criminals.”

Hafiz Naeem emphasised that the Muslim world should stand firmly with Iran, stating that Israel’s target was not only Iran but also Pakistan, including its nuclear program.

The JI leader urged Pakistan, along with other Islamic countries, to withdraw from the Board of Peace and called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to acknowledge that joining the BoP was a mistake.