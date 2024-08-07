JI, govt talks to finalize today, claims Ata Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said that there has been positive progress in talks with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, he said another round of talks will be held with the party today, expressing confidence that the matters will be taken to a conclusion. He said it is the government’s agenda to provide relief to the masses.

Tarar said that parliament is the supreme institution and it has the prerogative of legislation. ‘The Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024’ passed by the National Assembly and the Senate on Tuesday consolidated the already existed rule under which the independents were required to join a party within a certain period, he said.

He said the parliament through the legislation has converted this rule into a law.

The Information Minister questioned whether the affidavit submitted by the independents to join a specific party can be cancelled. He said floor crossing cannot be allowed under the law and the constitution.

Commenting on the situation in Bangladesh, the Information Minister said the government and people of Pakistan stand with the people of Bangladesh.

He was appreciative of the resilience and courage of the people of Bangladesh.

Drawing a comparison between Sheikh Hasina Wajid and the PTI, the Information Minister said both sought foreign intervention, believed in divisive politics and were involved in corruption.

He said Sheikh Hasina Wajid sought help from the country which is committing blatant human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.