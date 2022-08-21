‘JI is the only solution to Karachi’s problem’, says Naeemur Rehman

KARACHI: Jamat-e-Islami Karachi organized Karachi Rights March on Sunday, demanding civic facilities in the megalopolis, ‘JI is the only solution, said Naeemur Rehman.

The participants gathered at Hassan Square and marched toward Federal Urdu University. Addressing the participants, the JI leader said that the JI is the only solution for the city because they do not have criminal records.

Quoting a survey in the megalopolis, he said that 48 per cent youth of Karachi doesn’t want to stay in the city because of the current circumstances. Addressing the youth, he asked them to avoid the trend of leaving the city instead he urged them to stay back and fight against the injustice by the rulers and authorities.

He said that Karachi hosts over 30 million people and they have their own political preferences but they will vote for JI’s candidate as city mayor.

He assured the people of Karachi that the JI’s mayor will not be only crying foul, instead, he will be making efforts even beyond his mandate for the future of the city. He said that the JI had delivered in the past and will do so against it if elected in the city.

The JI leader said that water crises are one of the core problems in Karachi and the last major water supply project for the city, K3, was completed during the tenure of Nematullah Khan. Since then, he added, not even a single drop of water was increased in the supply for Karachi.

He said that the Sindh government posted Rs5000 billion as a development budget during the past 14 years. Where did the PPP spend the budget, he asked. The JI leader also questioned the seriousness behind the announcement of the Rs1100 billion package and the Karachi Transformation Plans.

He said that the JI if elected, would also address the issues of working women and

transportation facilities would be on the top of the agenda in this regard. He further said that the JI if elected would resume the journey of development and progress of the city.

