JI Karachi blasts city govt over Memon Goth incident

KARACHI: Jamaat Islami Karachi’s Ameer Munaam Zafar has said that Memon Goth, where five children fell in main hole, has been city’s deputy mayor Salman Abdullah Murad’s constituency.

JI leader was talking with media over recent incident in Memon Goth.

JI leader said that the People’s Party has devastated Karachi. A child yesterday drowned in North Nazimabad but there was no arrangement to retrieve him, “It was the responsibility of the KMC,” he said.

“These incidents could not take place if sewerage drains were cleaned,” he said.

Commenting on power supply, he said 300 feeders were tripped during light rainfall.

He announced to stage JI sit-in on Hub River Road on July 23.

The incident in Memon Goth Wednesday claimed lives of two children, while three other boys were rescued alive and shifted to hospital for medical attendance.

“It is fourth incident of similar nature in the deputy mayor’s constituency,” Munaam Zafar said.

“The families had no means to retrieve children from the main hole,” JI leader said.

The locality has no proper sewerage system, while there is a rain forecast for today, he further said.

Murtaza Wahab holding the mayor’s office, while the PPP has been in federal government, but the People’s Party did nothing except embezzlement, JI leader alleged.

Karachi people facing acute problems of water, power supply and other civic issues, he added.

According to reports at least 17 people have died after falling into sewer nullahs or gutters in Karachi this year.