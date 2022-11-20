JI Karachi chief announces Bano Qabil programme’s entry test for girls

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced that the entry test for the IT skill-based training programme, Bano Qabil, for girls will be held on December 4.

Naeemur Rehman made the announcement while addressing a working women convention held by the National Labor Federation at the JI Karachi headquarters Idara Noor-e-Haq today.

A large number of women working in factories and offices participated in the convention. JI leaders Osama Razi, NLF Karachi President Khalid Khan, Naseem Rana and others also addressed the convention.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that working women need much more than seminars and mere statements and vowed that the JI mayor if elected, will address the issues of four million working women in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that with a four million workforce, women in Karachi already contribute significantly to the country’s economy. He added that working women were facing immense problems, including low wages and transportation issues.

He highlighted the lack of political will among the ruling regime to mitigate the problem of these women. He raised the point that holding seminars and just propagating a narrative doesn’t work as these women need solid measures from the government.

He reiterated his vow that the JI mayor if elected in Karachi, will address the issues of the working women and work for a dedicated transportation system for the working women in the mega city.

He said that unfortunately the ruling parties that talk loudly about women’s rights, themselves have been usurping the rights of working women.

He further said that the Karachi Rights Movement was launched for the city’s rights and citizens belonging to the city and urged the women to become a part of the rights movement. He said that the move by the JI will further engage the PPP government in Sindh and will ensure to secure the rights of citizens, including an elected local government in the city.

The JI leader said that the party launched the Bano Qabil program for the youth in the city. In the first phase, an entry test was conducted for male candidates and in the second phase, another entry test will be held on December 4, for the women.

Under the program, he continued, women will be equipped with Information Technology skills, he said, adding that after the training, home-based job opportunities will also be arranged for the successful female candidates.

He further said that more than 17 million women in the country constitute a significant part of the workforce. He also highlighted the lack of educational opportunities for women in the public sector and vowed to make arrangements for education to facilitate each and every woman and child.

On October 19, thousands of youngsters from across the city appeared in an aptitude test for the Bano Qabil programme, an initiative launched by the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) for IT skill-based training (IT) at Bagh-e-Jinnah Ground.

