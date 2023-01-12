JI Karachi chief slams PPP, MQM-P for creating hurdles in LG polls

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has slammed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) for creating hurdles in the local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that JI will not let anyone hatch a conspiracy against the Karachi LG polls scheduled for January 15. He alleged that PPP and MQM-P are jointly hatching a conspiracy to delay LG polls.

READ: WON’T LET LG ELECTIONS TAKE PLACE ON JAN 15, THREATENS MQM-P

He questioned MQM about its concerns regarding the delimitations when former premier Imran Khan visited Karachi. He added that MQM-P did not show any reservations regarding the delimitations during the regime change.

Hafiz Naeem claimed that a survey showed Karachiites already rejected PPP and MQM.

The JI Karachi chief demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to issue notice to the MQM-P to challenge the state. He said that JI will announce its election manifesto and strategy on Friday (today).

READ: LG POLLS: SINDH CABINET MEETING REMAINS INCONCLUSIVE



MQM-P threatens to resist LG polls

Earlier in the day, the reunited Muttahida Quami Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) threatened that it would not let local government (LG) elections take place in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

The announcement was made after Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal and MQM Bahali Committee founder Dr Farooq Sattar announced to merge with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Comments