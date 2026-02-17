JI Karachi chief vows to advance ‘resistance movement’ during Ramadan

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Munem Zafar Khan has vowed to advance the party’s resistance movement to compel the Sindh government to “bow” to the demands of Karachi’s residents, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, Munem Zafar Khan said the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) “feudal mindset” would not be accepted under any circumstances.

Announcing that the resistance movement would intensify, he said the party would hold 13 major public gatherings across Karachi during the holy month of Ramadan under the campaign slogan “Let Karachi Live.” He vowed that JI would ensure the city receives its due rights.

Munem Zafar Khan further alleged that despite the PPP’s claims of upholding democracy, police carried out harsh action against JI’s peaceful rally two days ago. He said party workers showed restraint and remained steadfast despite tear gas shelling and baton charges.

He said those who prevented protests in the Red Zone had effectively turned Karachi into a “death zone.”

Highlighting civic concerns, he said Karachi continues to face electricity and gas load-shedding, rising street crime, and extortion threats targeting industrialists.

The JI Karachi chief said that the city’s infrastructure has been severely damaged and civic issues continue to worsen.

He reiterated JI’s demand for a “mega city government” for Karachi, stating that after the 18th Constitutional Amendment, all powers and resources remain under the Sindh government’s control. He added that even key services such as water supply and waste management fall under provincial authority.

The JI chief demanded that powers be devolved to the grassroots level, emphasising that local representatives should be empowered to address the city’s challenges effectively.