JI Karachi power show: Hafiz Naeemur Rehman asks ECP to not delay LG polls

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to not delay the local government (LG) polls anymore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While addressing the JI Karachi power show at Bagh-e-Jinnah Karachi, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman urged the ECP to not change its decision for the organisation of Karachi and Hyderabad LG polls on January 15. He reiterated demands for the deployment of the army and Rangers at the polling stations.

He vowed that JI will bury the political manipulation in Karachi. He criticised the federal and provincial government for not owning Karachi nor Karachiites getting the attention of the establishment.

The JI Karachi chief said if police and Rangers cannot protect the lives and properties of Karachi citizens then Karachiites will form their own neighbourhood committees for security. He added that Karachi citizens will not accept any kind of division.

He also slammed the rulers for approving useless development projects in the metropolis. He said that there are 4,000 state-owned schools in Karachi while the budget of the metropolis is Rs326 billion but the government schools are still in a dilapidated state.

He vowed that the JI mayor will transform 800 schools of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) into model schools. He added that the JI mayor will run the city with the support of all communities.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman vowed that the JI mayor will transfer powers to the lower level besides continuing the struggle for more powers from the rulers.

