JI leader arrested under Peca law in Mansehra

The ‘controversial’ Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendments Act, 2025, was enforced across Pakistan, following assent from President Asif Ali Zarari.

Following passage of the PECA Amendment Bill. 2025 from the Senate and National Assembly, the journalist community staged protests across Pakistan and demanded the government to take the ‘controversial’ legislation.

HRCP on PECA 2025

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed concern over the passage of controversial PECA bill.

The HRCP while demanding thorough debate over the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Senate and apprehended that the enforcement of the bill, will result in targeting newsmen and political and social activists.

The human rights commission said that the PECA bill restricts the fundamental human rights, expressing concern over emphasis on the fake or false news in the legislation bill.

The human rights body also termed three years jail term suggested in the bill as unnecessarily harsh.

Lahore High Court

The PECA Amendments Bill, 2025 was also challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC) earlier.

As per details, the petitioner said in his plea that the PECA bill which deprives people of freedom of speech was approved without any consultation with the stakeholders and unions of journalists

The petition stated that the bill would result in severe punishment, including three years’ imprisonment and a fine. The court is urged to declare the PECA Amendment Bill 2025 null and void.