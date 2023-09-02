JI leader gunned down by unknown assailants in Buner

BUNER: Unknown assailants gunned down Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Muhammad Zeb in Shalbandi area of Buner, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials stated that unknown assailants opened fire on JI leader which resulted in his death while two others sustained injuries.

According to police, the incident took place because of Personal enmity and the suspects managed to escape the spot of incident.

Earlier, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq said that a shutter down strike will be observed across the country on Saturday (today).

While addressing the youth convention in Rawalpindi, Sirajul Haq appealed to the nation to make the countrywide strike successful to register their protest against the inflation and inflated electricity bills.

He criticized the rulers for pushing the country into a severe crisis and making its economy and politics dependent on the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The JI Ameer criticized the caretaker premier for seeking prior permission from the IMF to provide a relief to the nation. He added that the caretaker premier is apparently protecting the interests of the IMF. Sirajul Haq said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties have made Pakistani nation a slave of the IMF.