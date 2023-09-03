29.9 C
JI leaders booked over power protest in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The police has filed case against Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leaders over protest against inflated electricity bills, ARY News reported on Sunday.

JI Peshawar leaders Bahrullah, Khalid, Zahir Shah, Tahir Zareen, Haji Qadeer and others have been nominated in the case.

Jamaat-e-Islami leaders have been charged of damaging public property, forced closure of shops, blocking roads and intervention in official duty in the case.

The party had given call of countrywide shutter down strike on Saturday to protest against the inflation and inflated electricity bills.

After the strike a party spokesperson has said that the JI will consider over the future line of action in a meeting in Mnsoora, Lahore on Sunday (today).

The party will step up its movement against inflated power bills and price hike, according to the spokesman.

JI Ameer will hold a press conference today to announce the future course and schedule of the protest movement, spokesman added.

