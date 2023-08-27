JI leadership booked over protest against power tariff hike

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police on Sunday booked Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leadership for protesting against increase in electricity prices in the federal capital, ARY News reported.

According to details, the capital police lodged a first information report (FIR) against 12 people, including the JI leadership, at Barakahu Police Station.

The FIR – registered for protesting against increase in electricity prices – stated that the demonstrators criticised the incumbent government.

In a statement, JI spokesman, while reacting to the development, condemned the registration of FIR against the party leadership and said that the government should provide relief instead of burdening the people.

The spokesperson noted that citizens across Pakistan were protesting against the increase in electricity prices and demanding to reverse the price hike otherwise they will not pay the bills.

Countrywide protests

The inflated power bills triggered country-wide protests from Karachi to Khyber and protests in some parts of the country are turning violent.

In Karachi, the people protested against exorbitant bills sent by K-Electric, the city’s sole power supplier. People complained that the bills they are being served are more than their salaries.

In Peshawar, a large number of people took to the streets۔ Citizens say they will no longer sit silent against this ‘injustice’۔ Traders from Ganj Bazaar and Lahore Square also set fire to power bills to record their protest۔

Meanwhile, in Rawalpindi, protesters gathered at Committee Chowk and burned bills while demanding that the government abolish imposed taxes on electricity.

In Gujranwala, protesters surrounded the Gujranwala Electric Power Company office in protest against expensive electricity.

Protests were also held in other cities, including Narowal, Attock, Sargodha, and Haripur, against high power bills.