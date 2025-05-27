JI moves SHC against loadshedding in Karachi

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday moved the Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking immediate relief against prolonged and unannounced loadshedding in Karachi by K-Electric during heatwave situation.

The petition, submitted by City Council Opposition Leader Advocate Saifuddin, calls for urgent hearing, stressing the need to restrain K-Electric from ‘unjustified’ power outages across the city.

Advocate Saifuddin argued that Karachi is facing extreme heat, posing a serious risk of heatwave, and added that the power cuts are severely affecting students, especially during the ongoing intermediate examinations.

The petition also urges the court to bind K-Electric to comply with NEPRA regulations, ensuring uninterrupted supply and accountability in power distribution.

Read more: NEPRA rejects K-Electric’s reply on Karachi loadshedding

On May 22, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) rejected K-Electric (KE) CEO Moonis Abdullah Alvi’s explanation regarding the worst electricity loadshedding crisis in Karachi.

NEPRA reserved its verdict after concluding the hearing on K-Electric’s petition regarding Fuel Charge Adjustment (FCA) for March 2025.

During the hearing, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (KCCI) representative informed NEPRA about the worsening electricity crisis in the city. “Karachi is facing extreme loadshedding. We urge NEPRA to find a viable solution,” he said.

In response, K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi said, “We are unable to find ways to recover the payments and reduce losses. There are even areas where our staff are facing threats.”

NEPRA member Rafique Shaikh strongly criticized K-Electric’s response to the crisis, calling it “childish” and “irresponsible” given the gravity of the situation.

“We completely reject K-Electric’s explanation for the loadshedding,” he stated. “There is a clear contradiction between the ground realities and what K-Electric is portraying.”

He further noted that the power distribution system managed by K-Electric has drastically deteriorated.