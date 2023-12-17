JI not to form electoral alliance with PML-N, PPP: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq announced on Sunday that they will not form an electoral alliance with the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), ARY News reported.

While talking to journalists, Sirajul Haq said that JI won’t allow anyone to rob public mandate in the general elections. “PML-N and PPP destroyed the entire country. JI will not accept the election results if fair elections are not held and a level-playing field is not provided to all political parties.”

He detailed that JI issued election tickets to more than 50% of candidates. He criticised that a favourable environment is being created for a blue-eyed personality.

The JI Ameer said the judiciary, establishment and election commission must remain impartial for holding free and fair general polls.

Sirajul Haq said that Jamaat-e-Islami is the best option for Pakistanis in the upcoming polls whose manifesto is making Pakistan a welfare, prosperous and peaceful state. “The three major parties failed to deliver despite getting opportunities many times.”

He announced that Jamaat-e-Islami will change the obsolete governance system of Pakistan after becoming successful in the elections. He added that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slaves will see defeat in February 8 general elections.