‘JI outreach for dialogue received positively’

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir Sirajul Haq’s outreach to bring the political parties to a unanimous date for general election remained positive, citing sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

“Consultation process of the political parties over elections will be given practical shape after Eid ul Fitr,” according to sources.

JI will initiate individual meetings with all political parties, sources said. “The party will decide in view of the situation, about holding all parties conference or holding furhter meetings,” sources said.

“The PPP, PTI and the PML-N will be invited to the APC”. “All political parties in the parliament will be included in the consultation process and JI will host the moot,” JI sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) today constituted a three-member committee to hold a dialogue “on the ongoing political crisis in the country.”

A day after JI emir Sirajul Haq’s bid to initiate talks between the government and the opposition, the PTI constituted a three-member committee to hold a dialogue.

According to a statement issued today, the three-member committee includes Pervaiz Khattak, Ejaz Chaudhary and Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed.

The development comes after the JI chief held meetings with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at their residences in Lahore with an agenda to bring the government and opposition closer and end the ongoing political crisis.

Sirajul Haq held separate meetings with PM Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan and urged both parties to sit on the negotiation table.

During the meeting with the prime minister, the current political situation in the country and the judicial crisis were discussed. The leaders agreed that issues should be resolved with collective wisdom.

PPP grand dialogue

Recently, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had formed a committee to engage with allies in the coalition government to reach a consensus on dialogue with all political parties.

The three-member committee includes former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani, Federal Minister Syed Naveed Qamar and SAPM Qamar Zaman Kaira.

The development came after former president and PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to hold talks with the PTI, saying that the nation cannot afford any odd situation.

