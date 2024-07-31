JI postpones Karachi sit-in following Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination

KARACHI: Following the assassination of Hamas Political Wing Chief, Ismail Haniyeh, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has postponed today’s protest outside Sindh governor’s house, ARY News reported.

The JI was scheduled to stage a sit-in outside Sindh governor’s house against inflated electricity bills, but now the protest has been postponed due to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.

The party has announced to offer funeral prayers in absentia for Ismail Haniyeh at M.A Jinnah Road at 5pm today.

Hamas said Wednesday its political leader was killed in an Israeli strike in Iran, where he had been attending the inauguration of the country’s new president.

Read more: Ismail Haniyeh: Hamas chief killed in Iran, confirms Iranian State TV

“Brother, leader, mujahid Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the movement, died in a Zionist strike on his headquarters in Tehran after he participated in the inauguration of the new (Iranian) president,” the movement said in a statement.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards also announced the death, saying Ismail Haniyeh’s residence in Tehran was “hit” and he was killed along with a bodyguard.

“The residence of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political office of Hamas Islamic Resistance, was hit in Tehran, and as a result of this incident, him and one of his bodyguards were martyred,” said a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’s Sepah news website.