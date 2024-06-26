web analytics
JI protest: These Karachi roads will be closed today

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami has announced to stage a sit-in against ongoing water and electricity crises on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal today.

In view of the protest, the traffic police have directed commuters to use alternative routes.

According to the traffic police, the traffic coming from the airport will be diverted from Drug Road to Rashid Minhas Road due to the JI’s protest at the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation on Shahrah-e-Faisal at 5 pm.

Traffic on Shahrah-e-Faisal will be diverted from Karsaz Flyover to Stadium Road, while traffic from Stadium Signal will be diverted to New Town and Millennium Mall. S

Meanwhile, Shahrah-e-Faisal will be opened for traffic from Avari signal to the airport.

