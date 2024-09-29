JI protests against high electricity bills, taxes on major highways

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has launched protests across 13 major highways in Karachi against the high electricity bills, oppressive taxes, and the monopoly of electric providers in the city, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The main rally is being held on the Malir Kala board main National Highway, where JI Karachi Ameer Munim Zafar Khan addressed the gathering.

During his speech, Munim Zafar Khan criticized Israel for its recent missile attack that martyred Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasarallah and highlighted the strength of Hamas, stating that on October 7, Hamas had defeated Israel.

He went on to declare that Israel could not withstand the power of Hamas’ Mujahideen, emphasizing that Israel is targeting innocent Muslims in Gaza, Palestine, and has now extended its attacks to Lebanon.

He also announced plans for a solidarity march on Faisal Street, scheduled for October 6, to show support for Gaza and Lebanon.