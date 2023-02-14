JI-PTI strategy committee on LG Polls fails to settle mutual claims

KARACHI: The Joint Strategy Committee formed by the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and PTI, over local government polls result in Karachi, has seen failure to move ahead, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Two major parties in Karachi, had constituted a committee last month to challenge the local government election results in the metropolis jointly.

The JI and PTI delegations discussed matters pertaining to Karachi mayorship and alleged ‘rigging’ in some UCs in LG polls.

They had announced to constitute a joint committee to tally Form-11s — polling station result forms issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Karachi LG polls.

But both parties have now claimed over 10 LG seats they had won in elections between them. Both parties have laid their claims over various local council seats in Karachi’s District Central, East and Keamari district.

The joint committee had to exchange Form 11 within a week but failed to reach a consensus and both parties reached to the election commission seeking to settle their complaints.

It is to be mentioned here that the People’s Party, JI and the PTI have challenged election results against each other in the ECP.

PTI’s Ali Zaidi and Hafiz Naeemur Rehman of Jamaat-e-Islami in a joint press conference in January had accused the Sindh government of manipulating results of some Karachi UCs in local government elections.

