JI raises objection over PTI long march route

Jamat-e-Islami (JI) has raised an objection over the route of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march, scheduled to start from the Liberty Chowk Lahore on Friday.

JI would hold a rally for the promotion of their youth convention on Friday, whose route collides with the PTI long march route. On October 30, JI has a youth convention scheduled in the Minar-e-Pakistan ground, which will be addressed by JI Chief Siraj-ul-Haq and other leaders.

The JI leadership has urged the administration to change the long march route to avoid any kind of conflict. The party would turn to the court if the administration does not respond to their request.

A JI spokesperson said that removing their convention’s promotional banners, on the provincial government’s orders is condemnable.

On October 25, Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said that he decided to start a long march on Friday.

Also Read: PTI unveils Long March schedule for beginning day

Imran Khan, while addressing a press conference in Lahore today, said that he has decided to start the anti-government long march on Friday at 11:00 am. “The long march will be started from Liberty Chowk of Lahore,” he announced.

Comments