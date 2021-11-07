JI to approach SC over Pandora leaks

Jamaat-e-Islami will file a petition in Supreme Court (SC) today (Monday) for an independent and transparent inquiry into offshore companies and their owners named in Pandora Papers, ARY News reported.

The petition will be filed by Jamaat-e-Islami emir Sirajul Haq.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in October had formed a high-level investigation cell under Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission to probe all citizens named in the Pandora Papers leaks.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the investigation cell will probe all Pakistani citizens named in Pandora Papers and will present facts before the nation.

The three-member investigative cell, formed to probe Pandora Papers exposé, will be headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Furthermore, Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will assist three-member inspection cell in the investigation, said sources.

Pandora Papers

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) had unveiled “Pandora Papers” which includes the names of more than 700 Pakistanis.

The leaked documents revealed that key politicians including federal cabinet members, opposition party leaders, “have secretly owned an array of companies”.

Most prominently these include Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi, Senator Faisal Vawda, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar’s family, Ishaq Dar’s son, PPP’s Sharjeel Memon, Punjab minister and PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan, Axact CEO Shoaib Sheik, among others.