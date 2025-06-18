JI seeks review of the Nepra decision over KE write-off petition

KARACHI: Jamaat Islami Karachi’s leader Munaam Zafar has filed a review petition on Wednesday against approval of the K-Electric’s write-off plea by the Nepra on June 05.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) had issued its decision on K-Electric’s write-off petition, allowing partial claims of PKR 50 billion against the company’s claims worth PKR 76 billion pertaining to the Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) control period spanning FY17-23.

JI Karachi’s Ameer called the regulator’s decision as violation of the rules and regulations.

“The Nepra has ignored the evidence about 19 fake bills,” JI leader said. “The regulator’s silence over the fake bills has question mark,” he said.

“The burden on the power consumers has been unacceptable,” Munaam Zafar said. “Why Karachiites bear the burden of the ineligibility of the power utility,” he asked.

“The people of Karachi have already been victims of worst load-shedding and overbilling,” he said.

He pleaded for keeping the June 05 decision of the Nepra in abeyance immediately