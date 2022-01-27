Sit-in second phase: JI completes preparations to block 5 arterial roads in Karachi

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has completed the preparations to hold sit-ins on five arterial roads of Karachi on Friday to formally enter the new phase of protests against the controversial Sindh local government (LG) law, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The ongoing sit-in of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has entered its 28th consecutive day outside the Sindh Assembly building to demand the withdrawal of the controversial LG law.

The two-day ultimatum given by JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman came to an end on Thursday midnight in which he asked the Sindh government to accept the demands of the protestors, otherwise, the sit-ins will be expanded to other parts of the metropolis.

Following the announcement, JI completed preparations to hold sit-ins on five arterial roads considered as the main entry and exit points of Karachi on Friday.

The religio-political party will stage protest sit-ins at the National Highway, Sohrab Goth, Mauripur, Lasbela Chowk, Super Highway and Shahrea Faisal.

The JI spokesperson said in a statement that ambulances will be allowed to use the routes where the sit-ins would be held on Friday.

On Wednesday, it was learnt that the prolonged sit-in of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) against the controversial local government (LG) law had appeared to bear fruit as progress was made in backdoor talks between the protesting political party and the Sindh government.

Sources told ARY News that the backdoor talks between JI and the Sindh government have made a progress as the provincial authorities indicated to be inclined to give powers of some key municipal institutions to the mayor.

It is expected that at least three key institutions will be given under the supervision of the mayor in the LG law, sources added.

The development had been witnessed after the failure of many rounds of dialogues between JI and Sindh government representatives. Sources had said that the central leadership of the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) played a crucial role in the success of the talks with JI.

It was learnt that some PPP ministers have expressed displeasure for not being included in the government’s dialogue team. Sources said that the JI announcement for organising sit-ins on important routes of Karachi on January 28 (Friday) has also increased the PPP-led government.

It is expected that the talks will reach a conclusive end within the next 48 hours. After the success of the talks, the ongoing sit-in being organised by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will also be concluded.

On January 10, JI and the Sindh government had announced the formation of committees for holding talks. It had been announced that the government side will be represented by Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab, Taj Haider and Waqar Mehdi.

Muslim Pervaiz, MPA Abdul Rasheed and Saifuddin were named for representing the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) during the talks with the provincial government.

However, both sides have not reached a conclusive point so far.

