JI to stage large sit-in of women against Sindh LG law: Hafiz Naeem

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami has announced to stage a large sit-in of women against the Sindh local government (LG) law today, ARY News reported.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, who is leading the protest, has stated that the party will announce its next step tonight.

“The people are deprived of healthcare, education and transport facilities. Water is not being supplied and the K-Electric has been imposed over the city,” JI leader said.

“The sit-in being backed by the people of Karachi. People are also protesting in interior of Sindh against the local government law,” he said.

He proposed direct election of the city’s mayor. “Why direct election of the mayor is problematic for you,” Hafiz Naeem asked the PPP.

“These parties have no courage to empower their people,” JI leader said.

People are also protesting against this law in interior of Sindh, which has buried the People’s Party’s propaganda of linguistic prejudice, he said.

“The People’s Party would have to hold talks and resolve the issue. If the PPP not holding dialogue it should take back this black law,” JI leader added.

Hafiz Naeem earlier said that some PPP ministers, either on the behest of the top leadership or keeping it in the dark, were trying their level best to sabotage the dialogue process.

He further said that the JI’s struggle is aimed at safeguarding the future generations of the country from feudalism.

The JI leader added that the feudal mindset has taken over the PPP. It has already captured the rural areas of the province and now it has aimed at taking control of urban areas in Sindh, he said.

Comments