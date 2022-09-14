JI stages protests against street crimes, lawlessness in Karachi

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi staged multiple protest demonstrations across the metropolis against skyrocketing street crimes and lawlessness on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman addressed the central protest demonstration held at Regal Chowk, Saddar.

The JI leader in his held the PPP government in Sindh directly responsible for the prevailing situation. He said that the PPP has been ruling over the province for the past 14 years but it failed to bring in reforms in any department, including the police.

He said that mafias and gangs couldn’t flourish without the support of black sheep in the police department. He said that the police department has become corrupt in its core. He said that due to the culture of corruption and political interference, even arrested culprits are set free.

Naeemur Rehman said that protecting lives and possession of citizens is the basic responsibility of the government and the Murad Ali Shah-led PPP government in the province has badly failed in discharging this basic obligation.

The Sindh government will have to place it’s house in order, he said, adding that criminal elements are roaming freely on the streets just because they enjoy patronage from within the ruling parties and the police department.

He warned the Sindh government of increasing the scope of protest if the government continues its criminal negligence towards the street crimes in the megalopolis. He also announced to hold a protest sit-in outside the IGP office, if the security of life and possession of Karachiites is not ensured.

All law enforcement agencies were also responsible for the prevailing situation in Karachi, he said.

Comments