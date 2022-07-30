JI stages sit-in against filing of case against MPA Abdul Rasheed

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has staged a sit-in outside Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) City to protest against the registration of a case against Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Syed Abdul Rasheed, ARY News reported on Saturday.

JI MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed along with local leadership and a large number of political activists gathered outside the SSP City office located at Baghdadi Complex.

The spokesperson of the SSP City said that three cases were filed against MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed. The JI protestors said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers were not nominated in the FIR.

The sit-in was also addressed by the JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman. He demanded Inspector General (IG) Sindh take notice of the registration of a fake FIR against the police officer.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman criticised that the SSP was delivering media statements like a party instead of performing security duty. He said that JI workers were not afraid of fake cases.

The JI Karachi chief announced organising a city-wide protest if the police failed to register FIR against the attack on JI workers by Monday. He also demanded the withdrawal of the FIR against MPA Abdul Rasheed and other workers.

On Friday, JI MPA from Lyari, Syed Abdul Rasheed and many others were arrested by Karachi police for staging a protest against the dilapidated sewerage system in Lyari Town.

In a video message, MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed said that he was kept at the Chakiwara police station. He said that they established protest camps across Lyari to highlight the sewerage issues in the area when Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers allegedly attacked their camp.

He said that four JI workers were injured in the attack carried out by PPP workers in Lyari who have been shifted to the hospital. The Sindh Assembly lawmaker said that he was kept in police lock-up and he was tortured by the police officer.

