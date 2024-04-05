JI to hold Gaza March on Eid-ul-Fitr

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) announced to carry out ‘Gaza March’ in Islamabad on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the JI spokesperson requested the masses to join the march. He asked the people of to perform the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer at Faisal Mosque with the Palestinian flag.

“After the Eid prayer in Faisal Mosque, solidarity will be expressed with the people of Palestine and a protest against Israel,” the JI spokesman said.

Earlier on March 10, the JI announced to carry out a million march 10toward the United States embassy on the 27th of Ramadan to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

Addressing a Gaza Solidarity March in Islamabad, JI then Ameer Sirajul Haq said that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has also failed to play its due role for Palestinians and just is restricted to statements only.

“Our parliament also passed ineffective resolutions and now the lawmakers don’t even talk about the situation of Gaza,” he added.

Sirajul Haq said that millions of people would be marching towards the American embassy on the 27th of Ramadan.