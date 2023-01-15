JI to set new examples of serving Karachi citizens: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq said Sunday that the JI will set new examples of serving Karachi citizens after making excellent electoral progress in recent local government (LG) polls, ARY News reported.

Sirajul Haq thanked Karachi citizens for exhibiting confidence in Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in local government (LG) polls. He said that JI will address the issues of the Karachi people.

He said that the excellent electoral progress of JI in the recent LG polls is the beginning of Karachi’s prosperity.

The party chief while congratulating JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and the party workers said that Karachiites have set high hopes from JI to bring back the past glory of the metropolis and JI will not let Karachi people be left alone.

