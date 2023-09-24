JI to stage sit-in outside Balochistan Governor House today

The Jamaat-e-Islami will stage a sit-in outside Balochistan Governor House today (Sunday) to record a protest against the rise in prices of electricity and petroleum products as well as back-breaking inflation.

The JI decided to speed up the anti-inflation movement in the country and in this regard, JI will stage a sit-in outside the Balochistan Governor House. JI Chief Sirajul Haq is also reaching Quetta, the party’s spokesperson said.

Sirajul Haq will reveal the future course of strategy in the sit-in, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson also said that a sit-in will also be staged outside Sindh Governor House on October 6.

Earlier, the JI chief said his party will challenge overpriced agreements with the IPPs in the Supreme Court, next week, he said. “A white paper will also be issued on the energy sector,” Sirajul Haq said.

“Our protest movement will continue within limits of the constitution and the law,” he said.

He demanded that the government to give relief to people by lowering electricity prices. “Instead, overburdening people with expensive electricity close free power units,” he demanded.

He also demanded the authorities to overcome around 1,000 billion rupees’ power theft and line losses.