JI to stage sit-ins against postponement of Karachi LG polls

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced to hold sit-ins in different parts of Karachi today (Thursday) against the postponement of Karachi Local Government (LG) polls for the third time, ARY News reported.

As per details, JI will hold sit-ins in different parts of the metropolis to record its protest against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision of postponing LG elections in Karachi.

The JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman will lead the main rally from Malir’s Kala board and he will address the participants of the sit-in at Star gate later in the evening.

Jamaat-e-Islami will also stage protest demonstrations at Hassan square, New Karachi, Naala stop, Powerhouse Chowrangi and other important places in the port city.

Read more: JI TO MOVE SC AGAINST POSTPONEMENT OF KARACHI LG ELECTIONS

Earlier, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rahman announced to move Supreme Court (SC) against the postponement of LG elections in Karachi.

He had said JI has become the only solution for the city and the citizens because the candidates and leaders of the party have no criminal records against them.

He also accused ECP of working as a tool of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), saying that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) should resign if he cannot hold elections.

Comments