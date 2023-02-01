JI to stage three-day ‘Mehngai March’ against govt

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Wednesday announced to hold a three-day ‘Mehngai March’ in Islamabad against the all-time high inflation in the country, ARY News reported.

JI Ameer Sirajul Haq strongly condemned the government’s provision of legal protection to International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions and announced staging three-day ‘Mehngai March’ from February 10 outside the residents of lawmakers in the capital.

“Jamaat-e-Islami will protest outside the hotels where the delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is staying,” said Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami. Sirajul Haq will personally lead the ‘Mehngai March’ from Lahore to Islamabad.

Inflation has risen to a 48-year high in crisis-hit Pakistan, where the International Monetary Fund is visiting for urgent talks, according to data released on Wednesday by the country’s statistics bureau.

Earlier in the day, it has been reported that the Inflation in January was recorded at 27.55 percent, the highest since May 1975, with thousands of containers of imports held up at Karachi port.

The country’s economy is in dire straits, stricken by a balance of payments crisis while it attempts to service high amounts of external debt.

The world’s fifth-biggest population has less than $3.7 billion in the state bank — enough to cover just three weeks of imports.

On Tuesday, an IMF delegation arrived in Islamabad to revive negotiations over a stalled bailout package with the government, which has so far held out from meeting the global lender’s tough conditions.

